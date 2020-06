11:00 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 8, 5780 , 30/06/20 Tamuz 8, 5780 , 30/06/20 Netanyahu: 'Some issues are too important to wait till after coronavirus' Read more Prime Minister hints at upcoming sovereignty plan with veiled retort against Benny Gantz's claim that 'everything but coronavirus must wait' ► ◄ Last Briefs