News BriefsTamuz 8, 5780 , 30/06/20
Netanyahu: Some issues can't wait till after corona
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz's statements yesterday, according to which that which is unrelated to coronavirus should only be addressed after the virus is dealt with, at the opening of a meeting with Brian Hook, US envoy on Iranian affairs.
"We have some really important issues to talk about. Even ones that can't wait till after the coronavirus."
