10:16 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 8, 5780 , 30/06/20 Tamuz 8, 5780 , 30/06/20 Health Min.: Don't bathe at Kiryat Yam beaches On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health issued a warning to the public not to bathe at the Zevulun, Yamit and Almog beaches of Kiryat Yam until further notice. This is due to exceptional results obtained in water bacterial testing.