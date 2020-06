10:06 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 8, 5780 , 30/06/20 Tamuz 8, 5780 , 30/06/20 Ashdod: 78 new diagnoses, 347 active carriers According to Knowledge Center data, 78 new diagnoses were reported in the city of Ashdod and 347 patients are active carriers of the virus. ► ◄ Last Briefs