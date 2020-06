09:35 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 8, 5780 , 30/06/20 Tamuz 8, 5780 , 30/06/20 Former US Amb. Dan Shapiro: I believe Trump will run On reports that Trump will step down from the presidential race, former US Ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro told Razi Barkai on Galei Tzahal, "I believe he will indeed run. I believe he is smarter than everyone and can beat everyone." ► ◄ Last Briefs