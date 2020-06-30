Bitchonistim: Going back now will encourage pressure on Israel

The "Bitchonistim" movement this morning addressed a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of today's deadline for applying sovereignty.

The letter, signed by senior IDF officers and their counterparts in the security forces, warned that "going back at this stage would encourage increased pressure on Israel to make further withdrawals and concessions that would jeopardize the State of Israel and its security."

"This is the time we have been waiting for, this is the historic time to show leadership to all those officials lacking vision and courage - and to do the right thing: to apply sovereignty in the Jordan Valley in a broad sense and Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria," they added.