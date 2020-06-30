|
08:18
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 8, 5780 , 30/06/20
EU Ambassador to Israel: 'Annexation violates international law'
Emanuele Giaufret, EU ambassador to Israel, said in an interview on Galei Tzahal: "I do not know what will happen on July 1, it is too early to discuss the consequences of the move, but there will be [consequences] and the extent of the relationship will be damaged."
The ambassador also said: "Annexation violates international law. We are taking maximum diplomatic steps to prevent this outcome."
Last Briefs