Prof. Grotto: Increase in corona patients result of opening rapidly

Prof. Itamar Grotto, Deputy Director General of the Ministry of Health, said this morning in an interview on Radio 103FM: "The increase in the number of corona patients is due to the rapid opening of the shutdown, we are leading Europe in this ... Our epidemiological system is good, and improving ... There is a general shortage of manpower in the health system ... We are recruiting students and soldiers. "

He said, "We will not make use of a shutdown again ... in the first wave it was essential to curb the epidemic and not reach the situation of Italy and Spain ... We received from the Corona Cabinet ministers most of what we wanted ... It is a complex process of balancing and proportion."