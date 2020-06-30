|
07:59
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 8, 5780 , 30/06/20
US delegation to examine sovereignty finishes Israel visit today
The US delegation to examine the course of sovereignty is expected to end its meetings today in Israel and return to the US.
The delegation, led by Trump's special adviser, Avi Berkowitz, will meet Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi today. Also, there may be another conversation with Prime Minister Netanyahu. A senior government official told Israel Hayom that "a decision has not yet been made and all options are open."
