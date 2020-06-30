Bahrain supports US efforts to renew Iranian arms embargo

Bahrain and the United States on Monday pledged to counter Iranian aggression in the region as the US Special Representative for Iran, Brian Hook, held talks with the Bahraini leadership.

According to a report in the Saudi Gazette, Hook, who was in Saudi Arabia on Monday, flew to Manama later in the day and met with Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman Bin Hamad Al Khalifa and Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayyani.

Following the meeting, both sides issued a joint statement, accusing Iran of seeking to undermine Bahrain’s security by fomenting sectarian tensions and providing arms to proxy groups and terrorists and called for the renewal of arms embargo on Iran.