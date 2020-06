05:43 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 8, 5780 , 30/06/20 Tamuz 8, 5780 , 30/06/20 The headline yelled: 50 Jewish Organizations Oppose Annexation! Read more Wow! 50 Jewish organizations.against applying sovereignty to Judea and Samaria? Who are they?. Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs