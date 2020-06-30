|
Tamuz 8, 5780 , 30/06/20
PA willing to renew peace talks with Israel
The Palestinian Authority’s (PA) counter-proposal to US President Donald Trump’s “Deal of the Century” says it is prepared to renew long-stalled peace talks with Israel and to agree to "minor" territorial concessions, AFP reported on Monday.
A PA text sent to the international peacemaking Quartet and seen Monday by AFP says the Palestinians are "ready to resume direct bilateral negotiations where they stopped" in 2014.
