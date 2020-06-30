|
Tamuz 8, 5780 , 30/06/20
Man accused of murdering Daniel Pearl to be released this week?
A ruling by Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Monday paves the way for a man convicted of involvement in the gruesome 2002 murder of Jewish-American journalist Daniel Pearl to walk free later this week, The Associated Press reported on Monday.
The Supreme Court refused a government request to suspend a lower court’s ruling exonerating Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh of Pearl’s murder before a 90-day detention order expires on Thursday.
