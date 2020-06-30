PA: Recognition of Palestine will thwart annexation

Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh claimed on Monday that "Israel is not interested in a two-state solution or a one-state solution and therefore the discourse in Israel is not on the issue of annexation, but on the nature and size of the territory that will be annexed from the Palestinian lands."

He called on the British government to adopt the decision of the British Parliament calling for recognition of the “State of Palestine” in order to prevent Israel from implementing a move to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.