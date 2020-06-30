|
02:10
Reported
Tamuz 8, 5780 , 30/06/20
4 House Democrats: Cut aid to Israel if it applies sovereignty
Four House Democrats have written to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calling on the United States to cut assistance to Israel should it proceed to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, JTA reported on Monday.
The letter was initiated by Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Pramila Jayapal of Washington, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Betty McCollum of Minnesota.
