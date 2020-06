01:09 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 8, 5780 , 30/06/20 Tamuz 8, 5780 , 30/06/20 Cabinet approves: Up to 250 participants at weddings Read more Weddings and family events to be attended by up to 250 people until July 9. At other events, the number of participants may not exceed 50. ► ◄ Last Briefs