Channel 13 News signs collective bargaining agreement with staff

The management of Channel 13 News on Monday evening signed a collective bargaining agreement with the representative of the employees and the Union of Journalists in Israel as part of the company's streamlining process.

Channel 13 News CEO Israel Twito said, "We have undergone difficult months at the company. Months of strenuous and difficult work alongside managing a complex process of cutting back on the company. The agreement we reached tonight is not an easy deal for any of us. The company will say goodbye to employees who were and always will be an essential part of its construction, foundation and journalistic strength.”

Twito added, "The management of the company, with the support of Reshet CEO Avi Ben Tal, did everything possible to maintain resilience and stability even on the day following the streamlining process."