22:02 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 7, 5780 , 29/06/20 Tamuz 7, 5780 , 29/06/20 Shaked blasts government's handling of virus outbreak MK Ayelet Shaked slammed the government's handling of the ongoing coronavirus crisis after a Knesset vote on the extension of Israel's Internal Security Service monitoring of CV-19 carriers was put off till next week.



"The government failed to pass the Shin Bet monitoring law. This will end up hurting people's bank accounts and personal health. This government isn't even able to pass laws. They've wasted the last month. An impotent Knesset," she tweeted.