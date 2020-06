20:39 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 7, 5780 , 29/06/20 Tamuz 7, 5780 , 29/06/20 Report: Netanyahu hinted he may not apply sovereignty on July 1 PM Netanyahu said in a Likud faction meeting today that the move wasn't an easy one to make and presented numerous challenges in the spheres of foreign policy and national security. ► ◄ Last Briefs