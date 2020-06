20:35 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 7, 5780 , 29/06/20 Tamuz 7, 5780 , 29/06/20 1080 hypocritic European parliamentarians against Sovereignty Read more While individually any parliamentarians have the right to oppose Israel's policies, banding with 1,079 others is unprecedented. Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs