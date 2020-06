18:43 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 7, 5780 , 29/06/20 Tamuz 7, 5780 , 29/06/20 NIS 2 billion aid package for Israeli businesses PM Netanyahu and Finance Minister Yisrael Katz announced an additional NIS 2 billion aid package for the self-employed sector as well as businesses that have incurred serious financial damage as a result of the CV-19 outbreak in the country. ► ◄ Last Briefs