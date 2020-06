18:28 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 7, 5780 , 29/06/20 Tamuz 7, 5780 , 29/06/20 Ayelet Shaked: Coronavirus treatment is careless, no explanation Read more Former Justice Minister attacks how pandemic is being run, 'Government has had 2 or 3 months to build epidemiological investigation.' ► ◄ Last Briefs