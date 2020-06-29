|
17:15
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 7, 5780 , 29/06/20
Israel: UN High Commissioner 'politicizing' office against Israel
A spokesperson for Israel's foreign ministry responded to the High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet's statement today, saying that this "was not the first time High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet has politicized her Office against Israel, in a one-sided manner."
"It is not surprising that she decided today to join the Palestinian campaign against the American peace plan, and to publish declarations before any decision has been made," continued the statement.
"Israel has lost faith in High Commissioner's abilities to promote human rights in region," it stated.
