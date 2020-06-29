Israel: UN High Commissioner 'politicizing' office against Israel

A spokesperson for Israel's foreign ministry responded to the High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet's statement today, saying that this "was not the first time High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet has politicized her Office against Israel, in a one-sided manner."

"It is not surprising that she decided today to join the Palestinian campaign against the American peace plan, and to publish declarations before any decision has been made," continued the statement.



"For a while now, Israel has lost any faith in the High Commissioner's abilities to promote human rights in our region in a fair manner. In February 2020, Israel announced it would freeze its ties with the High Commissioner, due to her one-sided and discriminatory attitude towards the State of Israel."

