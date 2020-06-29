|
Tamuz 7, 5780 , 29/06/20
Gunmen storm Pakistan stock exchange
The AP tweeted that "Gunmen...attacked the stock exchange in the Pakistan's [capital city of] Karachi, killing at least two security guards and a policeman. Special police forces deployed to the scene and in a swift operation secured the building, killing all four gunmen."
It was later reported that the four gunmen pulled up to the high-security building, tossed a grenade into the premises and opened fire.
