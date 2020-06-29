|
Friends of Goldin family: '6 years of silence'
Friends of the family of Hadar Goldin, who was murdered by Hamas terrorists in 2014 during operation Protective Edge in Gaza, penned a letter to leaders of the religious Zionist movement.
The letter states, among other things, that the movement has betrayed Goldin over the past six years during which millions of dollars have been provided to Hamas operatives and numerous visitors have frequented terrorists in Israeli jails.
