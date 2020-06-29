|
Netanyahu: Discussions with Americans not dependent on 'Blue & White'
PM Netanyahu addressed concerns that leaders of Blue and White were behind the latest reports that the Jordan Valley would not be included in Israel's sovereignty plan.
At a Likud faction meeting today, Netanyahu said that negotiations with the US team were ongoing and were being kept confidential. He also said the outcome wasn't dependent on the Blue and White party.
