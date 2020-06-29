Meretz MK apologizes for attack on former MK Aryeh Eldad

Meretz MK and former deputy to the chief of staff, Yair Golan, issued a rare apology to political activist and former MK Aryeh Eldad for saying he was "proud" Eldad was physically assaulted during the evacuation of the Jewish community of Amona in 2006 in which Eldad's hand was badly injured, preventing him from continuing his career as a surgeon.

Golan said he "respected" Eldad for being a "high-caliber professional, excellent doctor, and legitimate army commander."