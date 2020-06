15:22 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 7, 5780 , 29/06/20 Tamuz 7, 5780 , 29/06/20 Why Israel is able to deal with external and internal terrorism Read more There has to be an active fight for social cohesion, impossible as that may seem, or America is doomed. Israel has managed to do it. Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs