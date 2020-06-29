|
15:18
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 7, 5780 , 29/06/20
Iran puts out warrant for Trump's arrest
The Islamic Republic of Iran said it had put our a warrant for the apprehension and arrest of US President Donald Trump.
Iranian sources said they were seeking help from the INTERPOL International Criminal Police Organization for help securing Trump's arrest.
They stated Trump was wanted on charges of crimes against humanity including involvement in the assassination of head of the Revolutionary Guards, Qassem Soleimani on Jan. 3, 2020.
Last Briefs