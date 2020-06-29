Tzohar: Allow synagogues to remain open

Last night, the Council of Rabbis of the Tzohar rabbinic organization gathered urgently following the published data pointing to a significant increase in the number of diagnosed coronavirus patients.

Members of the council call for the synagogues to remain open as long as other similar frameworks remain open to the public, but make it clear that obedience to Ministry of Health instructions in synagogues and community activities should be increased.

The Council also calls on people who are at high risk to significantly reduce their arrival at crowded places, including synagogues.