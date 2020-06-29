Elkin: If we are dragged to elections, it's clear who will win

Minister of Higher Education and Water Resources and Knesset Member of the Likud Party Ze'ev Elkin spoke with Golan Yochpaz and Anat Davidov on 103 fm and expressed his view on the expected sovereignty move: "We will carry out the annexation if we can, it depends on the coalition agreement with US agreement."

Regarding the poll results showing the Likud receives 38 seats, he said, "When we look at these polls, if someone tries to drag us to elections, it's clear who will win. I don't suggest that anyone entertains this idea."