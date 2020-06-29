MDA has obtained about 438,000 corona test samples

Magen David Adom announced on Sunday, June 28, that since the beginning of the Coronavirus outbreak, MDA teams have obtained 438,936 test samples.

According to MDA data, 131,512 samples were obtained in peoples homes and in the schools and 172,932 samples were obtained from residents and staff members at long term care facilities and nursing homes.

134,492 samples were obtained at MDA's Drive and Test facilities.

In addition, MDA Paramedics have obtained 1,746 serological tests.

To date, approximately 1,000 of those recovered from coronavirus have donated plasma, allowing for their donations to prepare 3,000 doses to treat 123 of the most severe and moderate cases.