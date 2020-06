12:39 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 7, 5780 , 29/06/20 Tamuz 7, 5780 , 29/06/20 Nefesh B’Nefesh sees steep rise in Aliyah applications Read more 1195 North Americans began Aliyah process in June 2020, three times the number of Aliyah applications which were opened in June of 2019. ► ◄ Last Briefs