12:23 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 7, 5780 , 29/06/20 Tamuz 7, 5780 , 29/06/20 Report: Jordan Valley is outside sovereignty map Galei Tzahal's Moriah Asraf reports: "The message from the Americans is growing that 30% sovereignty is off the agenda and the Jordan Valley is outside the map. A Palestinian official involved in the discussions tells us: They convey to us that there will not be full annexation, it is not reassuring to us. We're not ready for any kind of annexation."