News BriefsTamuz 7, 5780 , 29/06/20
Smotrich to Corona Cabinet: Stop picking on synagogues
MK Smotrich tweeted, "I call upon the members of the Corona Cabinet - get off the synagogues and the religious public. Less than 4% of recent infections occurred in the synagogues. The strict wearing of masks in them is far greater than anywhere else."
"If banquet halls and restaurants are open, there is no reason to close synagogues. Prayer and study in synagogues are just as important as the economy."
