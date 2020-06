12:07 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 7, 5780 , 29/06/20 Tamuz 7, 5780 , 29/06/20 'We must continue to demand pressure on Iran' Read more Likud minister Gilad Erdan promises: Lebanon to be held accountable for Hezbollah activities, Israel will defend citizens no matter what. ► ◄ Last Briefs