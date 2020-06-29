|
News BriefsTamuz 7, 5780 , 29/06/20
Justice Min.: Bill against prostitution will come into effect July 10
Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn tweeted, "The Prohibition on Prostitution bill will come into effect on time. July 10th. I am aware of the concerns and difficulties, we will implement the necessary solutions for rehabilitation, treatment and assistance. Israel will join a series of advanced countries that have made it clear that consumption of prostitution is an abusive norm that must be reduced."
