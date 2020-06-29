Gantz meets with US envoy, US amb.: 'July 1 is not holy'

Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz met this morning with US envoy Avi Berkowitz and US Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, regarding the US government's peace plan.

Gantz made clear at the meeting that July 1 is not a holy date and that President Trump's peace plan is the most correct and best framework for advancing the Middle East peace process and should be promoted with strategic partners in the region and the Palestinian Authority.

According to him, the only sacred thing at the moment is to bring people back to the workforce and take care of coronavirus, even before promoting political moves.