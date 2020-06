11:26 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 7, 5780 , 29/06/20 Tamuz 7, 5780 , 29/06/20 Deputy Director Nefesh B'Nefesh: 3 times as much immigration this year Deputy Director of Nefesh B'Nefesh Zev Gershinsky tweeted, "I thought I would have to wait until tomorrow to update, but here, the day before the end of the month, the amount of immigration files opened in June (1195) is three times (!) the amount of immigration files opened in June 2019 (398)."

"Did someone say wave of interest?

"It is imperative for all those involved in efforts to turn interest into actual immigration. It is possible."