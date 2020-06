11:08 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 7, 5780 , 29/06/20 Tamuz 7, 5780 , 29/06/20 MK Shir to Likud faction chair: Convene meeting on sovereignty Knesset Member Michal Shir yesterday appealed to Likud MK Mickey Zohar to convene the Likud faction to discuss sovereignty. The request was made following the declaration by the Prime Minister and Likud Party chairman Benjamin Netanyahu that the process of applying sovereignty in Judea and Samaria will begin on July 1, and in light of the Blue and White faction meeting. ► ◄ Last Briefs