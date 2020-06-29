|
08:24
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 7, 5780 , 29/06/20
Lebanese report: Progress in talks between Israel, Hamas
The Lebanese newspaper "Al-Akhbar" reports on progress in negotiations for a prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas.
According to the report, Israel agreed that in the first phase it would release humanitarian prisoners such as elders, women and minors as well as return terrorists' bodies. At the same time, the report said that Hamas representatives in negotiations are having difficulty determining whether this is real progress.
