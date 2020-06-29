Jordan to Israel: We will oppose even limited sovereignty move

The Jordanian government has made clear to Israel through several channels that it will oppose even a limited Israeli application of sovereignty over Judea and Samaria and would respond to it in the same way it would respond to a widespread move, Channel 13 News reported on Sunday, citing Israeli sources.

One of the channels through which this message was conveyed was during the recent meeting between Jordan's King Abdullah II and the head of the Mossad Yossi Cohen, the report said.