|
06:15
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 7, 5780 , 29/06/20
US envoy: Arms embargo on Iran must remain in place
An expiring United Nations weapons embargo on Iran must remain in place to prevent it from “becoming the arms dealer of choice for rogue regimes and terrorist organizations around the world,” the US special representative to Iran said Sunday.
Speaking to The Associated Press, special envoy Brian Hook said that the world should ignore Iran’s threats to retaliate if the arms embargo set to expire in October is extended, calling it a “mafia tactic.”
Last Briefs