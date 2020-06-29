'Yair Netanyahu is an over-grown lazy child'

MK Avigdor Liberman sharply criticized Yair Netanyahu, son of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, in an interview on Reshet Bet radio on Sunday.

Responding to comments made by Netanyahu against Liberman in the past on Twitter, Liberman said, "I do not respond to family, wife and children, and certainly not to an over-grown, lazy child who is suffering from mental illness and schizophrenia."