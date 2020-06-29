|
05:32
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 7, 5780 , 29/06/20
Three prison guards at Rimonim prison diagnosed with coronavirus
Three prison guards at the Rimonim prison in central Israel were diagnosed with coronavirus, Kan News reported. As a result, entry and exit from the prison will be prohibited until the staff and the detainees undergo testing.
For about 10 days, only telephone consultations with lawyers will be permitted, and family visits and court hearings will only take place via video.
