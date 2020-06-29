UK Labour lawmaker calls for boycott of 'settlement products'

A senior lawmaker for Britain’s Labour party has called for a boycott of products from Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria if Israel goes ahead with plans to apply sovereignty over parts of the territory, The Guardian reports.

Lisa Nandy, the shadow foreign secretary, said, “The proposal to unilaterally annex nearly a third of the West Bank is an illegal act which will undermine the prospect of a peaceful two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, and has serious implications for the stability of the Middle East.”