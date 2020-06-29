|
Tamuz 7, 5780 , 29/06/20
Missile exploded near convoy of former Lebanese PM
A missile exploded earlier this month near the convoy of former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri while he visited a mountainous area in the eastern Bekaa Valley, The Associated Press reported on Sunday, citing the Saudi-owned Al-Hadath TV station.
Hariri’s office in a statement said most of the report was “generally correct.” The blast reportedly occurred some 500 meters away from Hariri’s motorcade on June 17.
