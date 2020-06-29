|
Tamuz 7, 5780 , 29/06/20
'Iranian weapons freely transported throughout the Middle East'
Ahead of the expiring Iranian arms embargo, Israeli ambassador to the UN Danny Danon on Sunday warned the UN Security Council about the cost of such a move.
Per Security Council Resolution 2231, Iran is prevented from importing or exporting a variety of weapon systems, including tanks, artillery systems, warships, submarines, aircraft, missiles, and other arms. Without Security Council action, this restriction will expire on October 18.
