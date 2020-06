02:43 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 7, 5780 , 29/06/20 Tamuz 7, 5780 , 29/06/20 French PM elected mayor of northern port city of Le Havre French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe was elected mayor of the northern port city of Le Havre on Sunday. Philippe's victory could lead to a government reshuffle, though the French constitution allows him to appoint someone else to act as mayor while he remains Prime Minister. ► ◄ Last Briefs