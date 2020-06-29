Elad Mayor: Bat Yam and Ashdod received preferential treatment

Elad Mayor Yisrael Porush on Sunday night said in an interview on Reshet Bet radio that Bat Yam and Ashdod received preferential treatment because their mayors are Likud members.

"Today, I internalized that we are a minority like the Arabs and members of the Ethiopian community and the cooperation with the police and the Home Front Command did not help us," Porush said.

He continued, "The head of the Shoham council removed 12 educational workers from Elad, even though the lockdown does not prevent them from going to work. Special education children from Elad are not allowed to go to places of study outside the city, compared to special education children from other cities who come to study in Elad.”